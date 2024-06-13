JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 registration re-opens at jpsc.gov.in. Last date tomorrow, exam from June 22

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has re-opened the registration window for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam (JCCSE) Mains 2023. Candidates who have qualified the JPSC pre-exam 2023 and have not applied for the JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 can register online through JPSC official website at jpsc.gov.in.

According to the JPSC notification, the last date to fill out the application form is June 14 until 12 noon. Earlier, the registration window was open from April 26 to May 16, 2024. Later, on the demand of several stakeholders, the commission decided to give a last chance to candidates who missed the window.

The candidates must have cleared the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service (JCCS) Prelims exam 2023, which was conducted on April 22, 2024. They should also possess a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute, regardless of their field of study.

Candidate should have completed the minimum age of 21 years old. The upper age limit for the unreserved category is 35 years old.

Click on the “Civil Services Mains 2024” registration link available on the homepage,

A new window will open; enter the login credentials

The application form will reflect on your screen

Fill up the form, and submit

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference JPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Exam Schedule According to the, the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains 2023 is tentatively scheduled from June 22 to 24, 2024.

