JSSC has released the CGL Result 2024 for candidates who appeared in the examination. Results can be checked and downloaded at www.jssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22, and results were published on December 4.

Jharkhand CGL Result 2024: How to check and download result PDF? The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the CGL exam 2023 result on Wednesday, December 4. The result can be downloaded by following the below mentioned steps.

-Visit the website of JSSC, ie www.jssc.nic.in.

-Click on the result link on home page.

-Read the pdf carefully and check for your role number.

-You can cross check your roll number in the list of roll numbers mentioned in all the selected candidates list.

About Jharkhand CGL Exam 2024 The Jharhand CGL examination was held on 21 and 22 September, 2024. The registration for the examination began last year on 24 June 2023. The applicants were required to submit their application form till 3 August 2023. Later, they were required to pay the examination fee till 3 August 2024. Admit cards were available for download in September 2024 and the answer keys were released on 26 September 2024.

Have you cleared Jharkhand CGL Exam 2024? Here's what to do next The next process for the students who have cleared the Jharkhand CGL Exam 2024 is document verification, which will begin on 16th December and will conclude on 20 December, 2024.

The Jharkhand CGL Exam 2024 document verification will be conducted in two shifts ie from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 05.30 pm).