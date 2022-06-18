Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 updates: Result declared; how to check and more

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. However, the official website of the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is not working. The result will be declared by the board at noon today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board examination can check the result by visiting the official website--karresults.nic.in.

