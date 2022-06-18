Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 updates: Result declared; how to check and more

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 updates: Result declared; how to check and more

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022
11:35 AM IST

  • The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 in the afternoon
  • The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared dpe.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. However,  the official website of the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is not working. The result will be declared by the board at noon today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board examination can check the result by visiting the official website--karresults.nic.in.

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 declared at 11:30 am on Friday
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022: Number of candidates who appeared

In the Karnataka pre-university examination board, around 6.84 lakh students registered for the exam of which 3.46 were boys and 3.37 lakh were girls

  • Karnataka PUC result to be declared shortly

The 2nd PUC result in Karnataka will be announced at 11:30 am.

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Website not working

The website of the Karnataka Class 12th result is not working. The result will be declared at 11:30 am

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Where to check

Candidates can check the marks by visiting the following websites:

  • karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in
  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • kseeb.nic.in
  • result.bspucpa.com
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Timing

Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the results at a press conference in the morning. Students can check the result at around 1 PM. Students will receive a message on their registered mobile number.

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-dpe.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'know my registration number' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the name of your district and college

Step 4: The registration number will appear on the screen

Step: With that number, students will be able to access the result.

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Examination

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022, at various exam centres. The exam was conducted at 1,076 locations.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Last year's data

In 2021, the overall pass percentage stood at 100%. As many as 2,239 students scored a perfect 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC result.

Karnataka PUC result 2022

The PUC-II result for the science, commerce and arts stream will be announced together.