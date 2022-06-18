Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 updates: Result declared; how to check and more

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 in the afternoon
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared dpe.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. However, the official website of the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is not working. The result will be declared by the board at noon today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board examination can check the result by visiting the official website--karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 declared at 11:30 am on Friday
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022: Number of candidates who appeared
In the Karnataka pre-university examination board, around 6.84 lakh students registered for the exam of which 3.46 were boys and 3.37 lakh were girls
The 2nd PUC result in Karnataka will be announced at 11:30 am.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Website not working
The website of the Karnataka Class 12th result is not working. The result will be declared at 11:30 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Where to check
Candidates can check the marks by visiting the following websites:
karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
sslc.karnataka.gov.in
kseeb.nic.in
result.bspucpa.com
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Timing
Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the results at a press conference in the morning. Students can check the result at around 1 PM. Students will receive a message on their registered mobile number.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website-dpe.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'know my registration number' link on the homepage