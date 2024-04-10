Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announce Karnataka PUC 2 exam results with 81.15% pass percentage at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the results for the Karnataka PUC 2 examinations at karresults.nic.in. on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 result out.

It is to be further noted that 7 lakh students appeared for the PUC 2 examination. There has been a noticeable increase of 6.48% in the pass percentage in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 compared to the previous year. This year, 81.15% of students cleared the exam, whereas last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 74.67%.

Last year's toppers included Ananya KA in Commerce, SM Kaushik in Science, and Tabassum Sheikh in Arts for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023.

To access the Karnataka PUC 2 exam results, follow these steps: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the official Karnataka result portal at karresults.nic.in.

Look for the link to the PUC 2 exam results on the homepage and click on it.

On the login page, enter your KSEAB registration number and select your subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Submit the details to view your PUC 2 exam result on the following page.

After viewing your result, you can download and print a copy for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, it's worth noting that the results of the Karnataka 1st PUC examination were declared on March 30. These exams, administered by KSEAB, took place from February 12 to February 27, 2024.

Last year's toppers included Ananya KA in Commerce, SM Kaushik in Science, and Tabassum Sheikh in Arts for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!