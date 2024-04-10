Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be announcing the PUC 2 or Class 12 result on Wednesday at 10 am. Students can check the results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year around 7 lakh students appeared for the examination. Last year the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71%, followed by Commerce was 75.89% and Arts stream was 61.22%. Check out the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC at Mint's LIVE blog:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Last year's topper scored 600/600 marks Ananya K A, a student of the Commerce stream, got 600 out of 600 marks in Karnataka Class 12 PUC exam in 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Here's a list of important annoucements Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 timing: The result will be announced at 10 am Scorecard timing: Students will be able to download the result after 11 am Website to check: karresults.nic.in Board website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Click on THIS link to view result Students need to directly click on THIS LINK to view their result.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Details required to check marksheet Things required to check scorecard are:

-Registration number -Subject combination/ stream

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation details to be announced today Apart from announcing the Karnataka 2nd PUC result, the KSEB board will also announce the details about re-evaluation of the answer sheets today.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: When was the exam conducted this year? The Karnataka Class 12 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 22 from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm this year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage in 2023 The pass percentage of Karnataka PUC result in 2023 were: Science- 85.71% Commerce- 75.89% Arts- 61.22%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: About last year's result Last year, the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. Dakshina Kannada district topped among all the districts.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result LIVE: Passing criteria Students need minimum of 35% marks to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

