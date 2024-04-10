Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be announcing the PUC 2 or Class 12 result on Wednesday at 10 am. Students can check the results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year around 7 lakh students appeared for the examination. Last year the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71%, followed by Commerce was 75.89% and Arts stream was 61.22%.

Check out the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC at Mint's LIVE blog: