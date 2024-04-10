Hello User
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates: KSEAB Class 12 result to be announced shortly on karresults.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live updates: Result will be announced shortly but students will be able to download the scorecard after 11 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live updates today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be announcing the PUC 2 or Class 12 result on Wednesday at 10 am. Students can check the results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year around 7 lakh students appeared for the examination. Last year the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71%, followed by Commerce was 75.89% and Arts stream was 61.22%.

Check out the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC at Mint's LIVE blog:

10 Apr 2024, 10:07 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Last year's topper scored 600/600 marks

Ananya K A, a student of the Commerce stream, got 600 out of 600 marks in Karnataka Class 12 PUC exam in 2023.

10 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Here's a list of important annoucements

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 timing: The result will be announced at 10 am

 Scorecard timing: Students will be able to download the result after 11 am

 Website to check: karresults.nic.in Board website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

10 Apr 2024, 09:58 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Click on THIS link to view result

Students need to directly click on THIS LINK to view their result.

10 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Download marksheet after 11 am

The KSEAB will be announcing the Karnataka PUC 2nd result at 10 am but students can download the scorecard after 11 am from karresults.nic.in.

10 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Details required to check marksheet

Things required to check scorecard are:
-Registration number 

-Subject combination/ stream

10 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation details to be announced today

Apart from announcing the Karnataka 2nd PUC result, the KSEB board will also announce the details about re-evaluation of the answer sheets today.

10 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Website to check

Students can check the result on-
-karresults.nic.in 

-kseab.karnataka.gov.in

10 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: When was the exam conducted this year?

The Karnataka Class 12 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 22 from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm this year.

10 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage in 2023

The pass percentage of Karnataka PUC result in 2023 were: 

Science- 85.71% 

Commerce- 75.89% 

Arts- 61.22%

10 Apr 2024, 09:29 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Press conference to begin at 10 am

The officials will begin the press conference for the Karnataka PUC 2nd result today at 10 am.

10 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: How to check

-Go to karresults.nic.in 
-Open the 2nd PUC result 2024 link 
-Enter your registration number and select the subject combination
-Login and download the mark sheet

10 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: About last year's result

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. Dakshina Kannada district topped among all the districts.

10 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC result LIVE: Passing criteria

Students need minimum of 35% marks to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

10 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC result LIVE: Steps to download marksheet

Here's how to check the scorecard 
Step 1: Visit the karresults.nic.in 
Step 2: Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 
Step 3: Add your details and click on submit
 Step 4: The result will appear after 10 am. Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

10 Apr 2024, 08:59 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC result LIVE: Know timings

The KSEB officials will be announcing the Karnataka PUC 2 result at 10 am via press conference.

