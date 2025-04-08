Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE: Scores on kseab.karnataka.gov.in soon; check time and direct link here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially confirmed that the results for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be announced on Tuesday, April 8.

Students who had appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam can check the results on karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Date & Time As per the official release, the Karnataka Board will first announce the results in a press conference scheduled at 12:30 PM, Tuesday. The meet would be be chaired by the Karnataka Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Following the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results announcement, students will be able to access their scores online from 1:30 PM onwards from the official website.

Stay tuned for Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Direct Link Students who had appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, can check the results on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE: Credentials needed Students will need to use the following login credentials, to download their Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo:

1. Roll number,

2. Registration number,

3. Captcha code

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Official Website All results of the Karnataka examination board are declared on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Apart from checking the results online, students can also check the results via SMS.

What was the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result pass percentage last year? In 2024, a total of 6,81, 079 students appeared for the Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, out of which 5,52,690 students cleared the exams, taking the overall pass percentage to 81.15 per cent. Last year, the results for the KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC were announced on April 10.