Karnataka Bandh 22 March: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were scheduled for March 21, but no Karnataka SSLC exams 2025 are planned for March 22, the day of the bandh, reports claimed.

Are schools open or closed today? There is no official confirmation on whether schools will be closed today, March 22, due to the Karnataka bandh. Hence, currently schools will remain open.

South First reported that schools will remain open for exams. However, Good Returns reported that "while some schools and colleges have already declared a holiday as a precautionary measure, others are taking a 'wait and watch' approach before making a final decision."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Private Schools Union has given moral support to the shutdown, but other unions have not extended support and stated that exams are taking place in several districts, including Bengaluru. Hence, schools are open. Similarly, private colleges will remain open as well, reported ANI.

"The bandh does not have the support of our organization. The organization will not participate in the bandh in any form," ANI quotes Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President TA Narayana Gowda in a statement.

Decision on school closure The decision on whether Karnataka schools will remain open or closed will depend largely on the participation in the bandh and the availability of safe transportation for students.

Speaking about the Karnataka Bandh tomorrow and the school closure, Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa was quoted by News 18 Kannada as saying, "No decision has been taken yet to close schools. I will hold a meeting with the home minister and transport minister in the afternoon. I will announce the decision based on what they say."

Bangarappa said children may face problems if there is no public transport available during the bandh.

"It is not possible to open the school without transport and security. There is a validation test tomorrow. So we are ready to postpone it. But we will take a decision after seeing the decision of the Home Department and the Transport Department," he reportedly said.

