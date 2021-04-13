After students and parents raised the demand to conduct all exams online in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka administration has stated that the current mechanism with the state cannot allow that for higher classes.

"It will not be possible to conduct the online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted only in offline mode though a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online," said deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

"This will not be possible in the government set-up," said the minister, who also hold the higher education portfolio.

The timetable for degree, post-graduation, diploma, and engineering examinations has been affected a bit due to the ongoing bus strike, the minister said, adding that the exams would resume immediately after the strike ends.

"Physical classes would be started once the pandemic is brought under control, and the students can attend physically or through online mode," he said.

The minister had earlier said that the state would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till 20 April in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new Covid-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via