Karnataka CET 2022: Exam schedule and other details released. Check here

Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. Students looking to pursue engineering courses in Karnataka, KCET is one of the most important entrance examanition.
“The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18," said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.
The Common Entrance Test-2022 is scheduled for 16 June in the morning, Biology in the afternoon. on 17 June Physics in the morning and Chemistry in the afternoon, and candidates in the Outside and Frontier Kannadigari on the 18 June.
Candidates can register their names for appearing in the CET 2022 from April 5 to 20 and apply online and submit the prescribed fee through online mediums.
The test is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission into engineering colleges in the state and also selecting students who wants to pursue BPharma courses as well.