Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Karnataka CET 2022: Exam schedule and other details released. Check here

Karnataka CET 2022: Exam schedule and other details released. Check here

The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18,” said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan
1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18: Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan

Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. Students looking to pursue engineering courses in Karnataka, KCET is one of the most important entrance examanition.

Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. Students looking to pursue engineering courses in Karnataka, KCET is one of the most important entrance examanition.

“The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18," said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.

“The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18," said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Common Entrance Test-2022 is scheduled for 16 June in the morning, Biology in the afternoon. on 17 June Physics in the morning and Chemistry in the afternoon, and candidates in the Outside and Frontier Kannadigari on the 18 June.

Candidates can register their names for appearing in the CET 2022 from April 5 to 20 and apply online and submit the prescribed fee through online mediums.

The test is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission into engineering colleges in the state and also selecting students who wants to pursue BPharma courses as well.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!