Home / Education / News /  Karnataka CET 2022 Results on July 30, check details

Karnataka CET 2022 Results on July 30, check details

KCET 2022 results will be declared on Saturday. (HT FILE)
1 min read . 04:35 PM ISTLivemint

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the results of the KCET 2022 examination for which nearly 2.2 lakh students appeared on June 16, 17 and 18, will be declared on Saturday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be declared on July 30, Saturday, said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Nearly 2.2 lakh students appeared for KCET 2022 which was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. 

Students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for KCET this year, said Narayan. 

The students who had appeared for KCET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, he added.

Students can follow the below listed steps to check their results.

1) Log on to the official website of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

2) Click on ‘KCET Result 2022’ on the home page.

3) Enter your login details and click on ‘submit’.

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check the result and download it.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.

This year, as many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials were deployed to discharge the examination duties.

Candidates appearing for the exam were prohibited from wearing or carrying any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They were only allowed to carry 2-3 ball points but no pencils or ink-pens were allowed. Transparent water bottles with no stickers or writings were also allowed.

Full-sleeve shirts/t-shirts, clothes covering the head and ears, jewelry, modern electronic equipments were also prohibited in the examination hall/room.

 

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.