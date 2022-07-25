Karnataka CET 2022 Results on July 30, check details

KCET 2022 results will be declared on Saturday. (HT FILE)

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the results of the KCET 2022 examination for which nearly 2.2 lakh students appeared on June 16, 17 and 18, will be declared on Saturday