Karnataka CET 2022 Results on July 30, check details

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.
This year, as many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials were deployed to discharge the examination duties.
Candidates appearing for the exam were prohibited from wearing or carrying any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They were only allowed to carry 2-3 ball points but no pencils or ink-pens were allowed. Transparent water bottles with no stickers or writings were also allowed.
Full-sleeve shirts/t-shirts, clothes covering the head and ears, jewelry, modern electronic equipments were also prohibited in the examination hall/room.