Home >Education >News >Karnataka class 10, 12 board exam decision soon, says Education Minister

Karnataka class 10, 12 board exam decision soon, says Education Minister

Image for representation.
2 min read . 06:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In a statement, Kumar said, 'Regarding holding SSLC (class 10) and second-year Pre-University (class 12) exams, an appropriate decision will be taken at the earliest'

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said that an appropriate decision will be taken soon on holding board exams in the state.

In a statement, Kumar said, "Regarding holding SSLC (class 10) and second-year Pre-University (class 12) exams, an appropriate decision will be taken at the earliest."

The state education minister also said that discussions are underway with teachers, education experts and parents in this regard and an appropriate decision will be taken soon keeping in mind the health of the children and their future.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also said that it will announce its decision on holding the plus two board exam in the state in two days' time, after conferring with experts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will take the final call on the issue after the views of education and medical experts and teachers among others were elicited, besides considering the stand of other states in this pandemic times.

Govt on Tuesday cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams

The central government on Tuesday had decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Several states too have cancelled board exams following the Central Government's decision.

Kumar, during the meeting of Education Ministers of all states organised by the central government's Ministry of Education last month, had said it was necessary to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

The state government had earlier postponed the second PUC examinations, which were scheduled to begin from 24 May, citing a surge in coronavirus cases as the reason.

It has also postponed the SSLC examinations slated to start from 21 June, citing similar reasons.

