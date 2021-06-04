The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the SSLC or class 10 examinations in the third week of July while cancelling the second year pre-university tests, said state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh on Friday.

The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 situation across the state.

"We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination," Suresh said while addressing a press conference.

"The second pre-university college students would be promoted to the next level," he added.

The minister further informed that students who are unhappy with the grading system will be given an option to take the exam later.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, he said, will be conducted in the third week of July. Students will be given one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages.

"The multi-choice question paper for 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions," the minister added.

There will be supplementary examinations for those students affected by Covid-19.

Suresh stated that no student will fail in class 10 and 12.

Cancellation of CBSE, ISC exams

The central government on Tuesday on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

On 14 April, the Central government had decided to cancel class 10 board exams.

