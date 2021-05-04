The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to postpone the Class 12 board exams 2021 or Karnataka 2nd PUC exams while Class 11 exams 2021 or 1st PUC students will be promoted due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the state.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made the announcement today and also said that all teachers will work from home due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

A few days back, the Karnataka government had postponed the Karnataka Class 12 board practical exams 2021. The practical exams for Class 12 students in Karnataka were scheduled to commence from 28 April but had to be deferred due to the alarming number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The educational institutes in the state, including schools, colleges, and universities, have been shut since 20 April, according to the directives of the Karnataka government due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 Covid-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections. The day also saw 20,901 patients getting discharged.

Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

Active Covid cases stood at 4,44,734. Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in a number of infections with 2,685, while it was 2,361 in Tumakuru, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad, 990 in Ballari, 886 in Chikkaballapura and 815 in Bengaluru Rural.

Eleven districts reported over 500 cases each. Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were from Chamarajanagar, 14 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Hassan, eight in Tumakuru, seven in Shivamogga and five each in Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi.

A total of 2.61 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,49,090 tests done on Monday, the bulletin said. The number of those who had taken the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine now stood at 98.78 lakh, it said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.