The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test - 2021 will be declared by 20 September, said state higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

As per news agency IANS, Narayan said the examination is being held smoothly at all the 530 locations across the state. He was speaking to reporters at the Sheshadripuram college CET centre, where he was examining the arrangements.

The KCET is being held on 28 and 29 August at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres across the rest of the state.

Kannada Language Test will be conducted on 30 August for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

“There are no reports of any inconvenience from any location including the border area districts despite lockdown and weekend curfew being in effect. The examination is being run smoothly in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi which are adjacent or near the state of Kerala," said Narayan.

He said that of the 12 students who had tested positive for Covid-19, four have been tested negative. The Covid-19 positive students have also attended the examination by making use of the separate arrangements facilitated for them

He had earlier said that strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister informed on Saturday that 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, nearly 8,409 invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed for conducting the exams smoothly.

Responding to a query he said that the process of counselling would commence in the first week of October.

A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for CET-2021.

With inputs from agencies.

