Karnataka conducts common entrance test amid covid-19 crisis

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students, anxious parents and guardians stood outside colleges and other centers for the common entrance test (CET) on Thursday, across Karnataka.

Sporting masks and under heavy presence of health and other personnel screening for covid-19 symptoms, students made their way to 497 centers across the state.

At least 1.3 lakh students will take the exam that is the gateway to entry to professional courses like engineering and medicine among other streams.

The CET exams were earlier scheduled on 23 and 24 April but could not be held due the covid-19 induced lockdown. The exams will be held twice a day and on two days (30 and 31 July).

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government is going ahead with the exams despite concerns over the spread of the virus. Several groups have criticised the government for conducting the exams and risking the lives of students just to show that the administration had control over the health crisis.

Karnataka has seen a surge in cases over the last couple of weeks and now has over 1.12 lakh covid-19 cases. Of these nearly 65,000 are active cases, placing it as the third most affected state in the country.

In the last one week, Karnataka recorded 31,641 cases including 11,891 were in Bengaluru. The department of higher education has also allowed covid-19 positive students to take up the exam to help avoid wasting an entire year. There are around 40 covid-19 positive students appearing for the exam, according to the department. All of them will be brought to the exam centers in ambulances and be allowed to write the paper in separate rooms.

Karnataka had earlier conducted exams for nearly 8.5 lakh 10th graders.

