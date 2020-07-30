Karnataka conducts common entrance test amid covid-19 crisis

In the last one week, Karnataka recorded 31,641 cases including 11,891 were in Bengaluru. The department of higher education has also allowed covid-19 positive students to take up the exam to help avoid wasting an entire year. There are around 40 covid-19 positive students appearing for the exam, according to the department. All of them will be brought to the exam centers in ambulances and be allowed to write the paper in separate rooms.