The dates of examinations for diploma and degree courses in Karnataka were announced by Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting with higher officials of the education department.

Narayan, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the exams for odd semesters (1, 3, 5) will be held from 26 to 28 July. The theory exams for leftover subjects of the same semesters will be conducted from 2 to 21 August.

For even semesters (2, 4, 6), the practical exams are scheduled from 2 to 12 November, and theory exams are from 17 November to 12 December.

Further, exams of degree courses for odd semesters -- that were kept pending in Gulbarga, Karanata and Bengaluru universities and a few leftover courses in other universities -- will be completed by 15 August. For even semesters, similar exams are scheduled for October, dates of which will be notified soon.

Narayan further informed that contact classes will be held for students, which will help them clarify doubts and prepare for the examinations.

With regard to the vaccination numbers, 65% of the students studying in government and government-aided higher institutions have been vaccinated, said the deputy CM. "Considering the fact that there are many students from other states and other districts, the present progress is satisfactory," Narayana opined.

He further said that a decision regarding the resumption of regular classes will be taken in the next three to four days after consultations with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa.

The minister had earlier last week said that that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders," he said.

Earlier, the state had asked all vice-chancellors to ensure that all degree college students, who are above 18 years of age, are vaccinated by 7 July.

The beneficiaries were to include students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under chief minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses.

Colleges reopen for medical courses

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen all medical and dental colleges with immediate effect.

"It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect," Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Friday.

Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff should have been vaccinated to attend the colleges, he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.