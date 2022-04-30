Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitment exam; new dates to be announced soon

Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitment exam; new dates to be announced soon1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
The CID has arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam
The Karnataka government has decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The state government has said that it will soon announce the fresh dates of the exam.
"Karnataka government cancels the PSI recruitment fresh exam will be conducted for PSI recruitment. Exam dates will be announced soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
The Crime Investigation Team (CID) has arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam.
Divya was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.
MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had alleged there was a scam in the PSI recruitment exam and that the Karnataka's Home Minister along with officials was involved in this.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.
The case came to light after an aspirant was given 100% marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in the second paper. More than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts. Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to ₹75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as a bribe.