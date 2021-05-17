In the wake of surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Karnataka government on Monday stated that it is yet to decide on cancelling the 10th class examination and the second pre-university examination, news agency PTI reported.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said, "We have not taken any decision on cancelling the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases."

Stating that reports in a section of the media were only speculation, he said the decision would be taken in the future and asked students not to get disturbed but focus on studies.

Last week, the state government announced to postpone the class 10 examinations, which was scheduled to start on June 21. Kumar said on Thursday said, "Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases."

"The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parent-students and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down," said the minister. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies, he added.

The state government has also announced postponing the Common Entrance Test - 2021 last week.

The government gave general promotion to the students from Class-one to Class-nine and also the first pre- university College exams in view of the growing number of COVID cases last year. The government had conducted the SSLC and PUC-II exam last year.

These state postponed/canceled board exams

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced that the class 10 and 12 state board exams will not be held in June as scheduled. The revised schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams will be announced later, said an official.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said a revised schedule for the state board examinations will be announced later. "No secondary and higher secondary examinations will be held in June," he told reporters at the state secretariat, 'Nabanna'.

Making arrangements for holding the Madhyamik examinations for Class 10 students and the Higher Secondary tests for Class 12 will be difficult during the lockdown period, he said.

Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to cancel class 10 board exams and said that mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation."

"Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves," he added.

Gujarat

Similarly, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade.

The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

(With inputs from agencies)

