Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025: The Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka has announced the PMB Result 2025 for students on the official website, pmbkarnataka.org.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results using their registration numbers, or roll numbers.

Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025: How to download scorecard Here are the steps to download the scorecard for Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pmbkarnataka.org.

Step 2: Click on the "PMB Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: View and download your result.

Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025: Details on scorecard After downloading the scorecard of the Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025, candidates must ensure that the scorecard has each of these details :

Student Name 2.Register Number

3.Name of Course

4.Total Marks

5.Marks Obtained

6.Course/Subject Code

7.Course/Subject Name

8.Result Status

9.Total Marks

10.Maximum Marks

11. Result Date

Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025: Passing marks In order to pass the Karnataka PMB Exam 2025 for 1st and 2nd year, a candidate needs to obtain 35 per cent in each paper and 40 per cent as the aggregate. It is mandatory meet the minimum requirement separately in theory and practical, if applicable.

Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025: Revaluation and rechecking In case any candidate is not satisfied with the Karnataka Paramedical Results, the person can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of the answer scripts. Here are the steps:

1.Visit the official PMB website and navigate to the “Revaluation/Rechecking” section.

2. The re-evaluation window will open. Download and fill out the application form with accurate details such as subject codes and marks obtained.

3. After filling the application form, candidates need to pay the required amount by clicking on the payment tab.

4. Submit your filled application form along with the proof of payment before the specified deadline.