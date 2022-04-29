Announcing the cancellation of the earlier PSI recruitment test, the Karnataka government on Friday announced that fresh exams will be conducted for the same. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Exam dates will be announced soon, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister along with the government and officials are clearly involved in this.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, earlier this week, said that everything related to the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam will be investigated thoroughly and necessary action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Whatever the material related to the PSI scam has been obtained, everything will be enquired. I have not gone through the audio yet, but it will be investigated," Bommai had said after Kharge brought into light some audiotapes related to the scam.

According to Bommai, the audio is a conversation between two people and their identification and credibility will be investigated along with the people involved in the scam," he added.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the scam.

Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.

The Karnataka Home Minsiter said, "With the arrest of Divya it is clear that the government will ensure free and fair investigation into the case. No one will be spared as far as PSI scam is concerned."

(With inputs from agencies)