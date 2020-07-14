Subscribe
Home >Education >news >Karnataka PUC 2 result 2020: KSEEB PUC results declared, check karresults.nic.in
The PUC II exam was also affected due to COVID-19 pandemic

Karnataka PUC 2 result 2020: KSEEB PUC results declared, check karresults.nic.in

1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Staff Writer

A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in

The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced today. A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:30 am.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 Live Updates:

  • The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) declared the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams. The students can check the result through the website- karresults.nic.in soon
  • The press conference on PUC II result starts at 11:30 am. The result will be available at the websites after 12 noon.
  • In Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.

