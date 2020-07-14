Karnataka PUC 2 result 2020: KSEEB PUC results declared, check karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 result 2020: KSEEB PUC results declared, check karresults.nic.in1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in
The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced today. A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released at 11:30 am.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 Live Updates:
