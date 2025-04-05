Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025: Result expected anytime soon on karresults.nic.in; check steps to check

The Karnataka PUC 2 results for 2025 are expected to be announced soon, with April 10 as a likely date. Stay informed on how to check your results online and what to expect as the evaluation process wraps up.

Updated5 Apr 2025, 01:49 PM IST
The evaluation of answer scripts is currently underway, and based on previous years' schedules, the results are expected to be available in the second week of April. (Representative Image)
The results for the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) 2025 are expected to be announced soon, likely around mid-April, with April 10 being a probable date.

However, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not yet confirmed the official result date.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english. Although the exact date is still pending, the board is aiming to release the results in April, following the usual timeline.

The evaluation of answer scripts is currently underway, and based on previous years' schedules, the results are expected to be available in the second week of April. Students are advised to stay informed by regularly visiting the official websites for the latest updates.

After the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 is released, students can easily check their marks by following these steps:

1. Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "2nd PUC Result 2025."

3. Enter the required details, such as your registration number and date of birth, to log in.

4. Select their respective stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.

5. Click on the "Submit" button to view your result.

6. Download or print a copy of your result for future reference.

To access the result via DigiLocker:

Additionally, students can view their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 through DigiLocker for a more secure and convenient option.

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store or App Store.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number or DigiLocker credentials.

3. Search for "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025" in the dashboard.

4. Your result will be displayed, and you can download a digital copy for future use.

Key Takeaways
  • Karnataka PUC 2 results are likely to be announced around mid-April 2025.
  • Students can check their results on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english.
  • Follow the outlined steps for a smooth result-checking process.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 01:26 PM IST
