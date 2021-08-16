The Karnataka government on Monday announced that the students of classes 9 to 10 can start with half-day classes in districts with less than a 2% positivity rate. This will be for the govt/aided/un-aided schools, as per the Technical Advisory Committee.

The classes will begin from 23 August starting at 10 am till 1.30 pm on weekdays. On Saturday, the timings will be from 10 am to 12.50 pm.

The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 students will be decided later. "In the districts where positivity rate is above 2%, it's instructed to conduct classes for 1 to 10 in alternative ways," the Office of Commissioner, Public Instructions Department, noted.

"To maintain physical distancing, as per the availability of the number of classrooms and teachers in the schools, it's instructed to conduct classes by making a group of 15-20 students (for 9 and 10 students) in each group," the state government notification added.

Two days back, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12.

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered 1,431 new Covid-19 cases taking its overall tally to 29,29,464 while 21 deaths took the toll to 36,979, the health department said on Sunday.

Also, Karnataka completed 4 crore Covid-19 tests in the state on Sunday since the outbreak of the pandemic. There were 22,497 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,611 patients took the total recovery to 28,69,962.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one Covid-19 hotspot. The district reported 311 infections and four fatalities, the highest among all the districts on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban district was the second major Covid hotspot with 305 fresh infections and three deaths. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,902 infections and 15,937 deaths. There were 8,166 active Covid cases.

Other districts too reported Covid-19 cases including 177 Udupi, 87 in Hassan, 83 in Mysuru, 82 in Kodagu, 64 in Uttara Kannada and 51 in Tumakuru.

According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 11 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru. Yadgir district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities.

There were zero fatalities in 20 districts in Karnataka. The department said in its bulletin that 1,52,767 Covid tests were conducted on Sunday including 1,23,150 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.09 crore Covid-19 tests in the state, it said. There were 1,12,199 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.46 crore.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.46 per cent, the department added.

