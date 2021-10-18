Schools will reopen for the students of classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka from 25 October, strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, the state government said on Monday.

However, a parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory, the Karnataka government has said.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Bommai said, "Already the experts committee has given the report, we will issue the order. Regarding, from when (to start the classes) and all those details, the Chief Secretary will hold a meeting with the education department."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the chief minister had said that a decision on reopening schools for students from classes one to five will be taken. With COVID-19 cases declining, the government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6, and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the schools will be reopened for students of class 1 to 5 on the basis of the recommendation of the state's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

"If they say from October 21, we will start; if they say a week later, we will start a week later." Noting that the government wants to start classes from one to five in one go, he said, "but our plan is to have half-a-day classes during the initial one week or so, and thereafter full day classes, once students get used to it," he said.

The Minister, however, said no decision has been taken regarding reopening schools for LKG (Lower Kindergarten) and UKG (Upper Kindergarten) children.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has clocked 326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total infection count to 29,83,459 and toll to 37,941, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,36,039. Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,450. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.22 per cent.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Sunday 2 are from Mysuru; and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 173, Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 17, Hassan and Udupi 12, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,49,418, followed by Mysuru 1,78,738 and Tumakuru 1,20,546.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,390, followed by Mysuru 1,75,946 and Tumakuru 1,19,156. Cumulatively a total of 4.94 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 78,742 were tested on Sunday alone.

With agency inputs

