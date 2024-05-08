Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, as per media reports. Students can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 8 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state this year. The SSLC examination were administered by the Karnataka Board between March 25 and April 6. Meanwhile, practical and oral examinations for JTS students was conducted on April 8. Differently abled candidates were given one hour of extra time for 3 hour-long exam and 40 minutes of extra time for two-hour long exam.
Students who appeared for the class-10 exam, can check their result on following sites
1) https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in
2) https://karresults.nic.in
3) https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in
