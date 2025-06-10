Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How to check Class 10 supply result on kseab.karnataka.gov.in; step-by-step guide

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 soon. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding date and time of the release.

Students, teachers and parents awaiting it can check on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How to check it? Check the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 2. Tap on the link for KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 on the home page.

3. Mention your login details and submit them.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for later purposes

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: When did the exams take place? The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. It started with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects including Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. All exams were held in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.

The JTS students (56, 57, 58 and 59 subjects) practical and oral examinations took place on June 3.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: A look at SSLC 1 Result The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 result was out on May 2. This year, a total of 8,42,173 students sat for the exam, with 5,24,984 students passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. Among the 3,90,311 regular fresh boys who took the exam, 2,26,637 passed, recording a pass percentage of 58.07%. Meanwhile, 4,00,579 girls appeared for the exam, out of which 2,96,438 cleared it, achieving a pass percentage of 74%.

KSEAB extended the deadline for submitting applications for recounting and revaluation of SSLC 2025 exam answer sheets. Students who were dissatisfied with their results were allowed to apply for recounting or revaluation until May 15.

