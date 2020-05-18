Subscribe
Home > Education > news > Karnataka SSLC exam dates announced
Sanitisers, masks, screening, and all other COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed at exam halls.

Karnataka SSLC exam dates announced

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST ANI

  • Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka
  • Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18

BENGALURU : Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, on Monday announced that examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted 'between June 25 and July 4' in the state.

"Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18," said Kumar.

The Education Minister had earlier said that sanitisers, masks, screening, and all other COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed at exam halls.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 1,147 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

