Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to postpone Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, which was scheduled to start on June 21, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said, "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases."

Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies, he added.

Karnataka logged 39,998 fresh COVID cases, 517 death on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191, the health department said. The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths. There were 3,60,619 active cases.

UPSC Civil Services exam postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June. The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October, the UPSC announced today.

The UPSC notice read: "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021."

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

