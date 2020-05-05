Home > Education > news > Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Minister
SSLC examination dates would be announced soon.
SSLC examination dates would be announced soon.

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Minister

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 08:17 AM IST ANI

  • The Karnataka government has asked officials to be prepared
  • Karnataka has reported 651 COVID-19 positive cases so far

BENGALURU : Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that the SSLC exams will be held as soon as possible, the officials have been asked to be prepared.

The guidelines have been given by the Primary Education Minister to all Deputy Directors of Education departments.

"Sanitisers, masks, screening, and all guidelines will be followed at exam halls," said Kumar in a statement.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 651 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said State Health Department said on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout