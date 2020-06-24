Karnataka: SSLC exams to take place tomorrow, over 8 lakh students to appear

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that SSLC (class 10 board examinations) will take place tomorrow amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

More than 8 lakh students will be writing the examinations tomorrow while maintaining social distancing in the state.

"About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social distancing and mask required in the examination rooms," said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu after adding that several meeting have been held over this with the Minister of Education. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled, he added.

On the other hand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have cancelled the class X exams and decided to promote the candidates to the next level in view of the pandemic.

On the re-opening of schools in Karnataka, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had earlier said, "At the most, we may take a decision after August in this regard (about opening the schools). In our cabinet meeting too, we shall discuss it and then take a call."

Clarifying that there is neither an intention nor a decision to re-open the schools at this juncture, Kumar said even if the state government wishes so, it would be done in a phased manner - High school first, then middle school or higher primary school.

Human Resource Development Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs gave green signal to hold the exam, informed Kumar.

The examination was supposed to take place on 27 March and was put on hold due to coronavirus lockdown, and it was decided it would be conducted on 25 June.

With agency inputs





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated