The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 exams.

A total of 85.63% of students (7,30,881 out of 8,53,436) have cleared the exam this time, considerably lower than last year when 99.9% of candidates had passed.

As many as 4,60,192 candidates appeared for the SSLC exam in Kannada medium out of whom 4,03,361 or 87.65% have qualified.

Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.29%. The pass percentage among boys is 81.30%.

This year, 4,667 differently-abled children appeared for the exam, out of which 3,762 have passed.

Out of the total, 145 students have received 625 marks out of a maximum 625 marks, 309 students received 624 marks, 472 students scored 623 marks, 615 students got 622 marks, and 706 students got 621 marks.

According to state education minister BC Nagesh, rural students have done well in comparison to urban students. A total of 91.32% of rural students have passed whereas 86.54% of urban students cleared the exam.

Those students who have not been able to pass the SSLC examination may improve their results in the supplementary exam. They will begin on 27 July but a detailed date sheet has not been released yet.

How to check SSLC results via website?

Visit the official website of KSEEB — kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the ‘Results’ link under SSLC.

A new webpage will open.

Fill in your credentials.

Log in and your results will be seen on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check the results.

How to check results via SMS?

Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number.

Send it to 56263. You will receive the result on the same number.

How to check results via Digilocker?

Download the Digilocker app on your phone or visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number.

Log in using required information.

Click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab.

Select the option of SSLC exam result 2022.

Enter your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.