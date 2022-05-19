Karnataka SSLC results 2022: 85.63% of students pass exam; how to check marks, direct link2 min read . 05:22 PM IST
Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.29%. The pass percentage among boys is 81.30%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.29%. The pass percentage among boys is 81.30%
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 exams.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 exams.
A total of 85.63% of students (7,30,881 out of 8,53,436) have cleared the exam this time, considerably lower than last year when 99.9% of candidates had passed.
A total of 85.63% of students (7,30,881 out of 8,53,436) have cleared the exam this time, considerably lower than last year when 99.9% of candidates had passed.
As many as 4,60,192 candidates appeared for the SSLC exam in Kannada medium out of whom 4,03,361 or 87.65% have qualified.
Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.29%. The pass percentage among boys is 81.30%.
This year, 4,667 differently-abled children appeared for the exam, out of which 3,762 have passed.
Out of the total, 145 students have received 625 marks out of a maximum 625 marks, 309 students received 624 marks, 472 students scored 623 marks, 615 students got 622 marks, and 706 students got 621 marks.
According to state education minister BC Nagesh, rural students have done well in comparison to urban students. A total of 91.32% of rural students have passed whereas 86.54% of urban students cleared the exam.
Those students who have not been able to pass the SSLC examination may improve their results in the supplementary exam. They will begin on 27 July but a detailed date sheet has not been released yet.
How to check SSLC results via website?
Direct link to check the results.
How to check results via SMS?
How to check results via Digilocker?