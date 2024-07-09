Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024: Result to be OUT soon; know how to check your score at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination result will be announced anytime today. Candidates who appeared in the supplementary exam this year to improve their performance in the SSLC examination can check their marks at the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Know how to check result -Go to the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

-The home page of the website will show Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link. Cick on that link.

-Enter the details asked to log in.

-Press enter to submit details.

-Check the result and download the page.

-Take out a printout for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2024: Details required to check result Students must visit the official website to check their results. After visiting the official website and opening the result link, students must enter their date of birth (DOB) and registration number.

About Karnataka SSLC Supplementary The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held between June 14 and June 21, 2024. Students who appeared in the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results at karresults.nic.in.

The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2, according to the new system, in which there will be three exams each year, ie exams 1, 2, and 3. Students appearing in the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. Karnataka SSLC examination