Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination result will be announced anytime today. Candidates who appeared in the supplementary exam this year to improve their performance in the SSLC examination can check their marks at the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and at karresults.nic.in. Students must visit the official website to check their results. After visiting the official website and opening the result link, students must enter their date of birth (DOB) and registration number.
The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held between June 14 and June 21, 2024. Students who appeared in the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results at karresults.nic.in.
Catch all LIVE Updates here on Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024
A total of 73.40% students cleared the examination this year, which means a total of 859967 appeared for the examination, out of which 631204 candidates passed. The SSLC examination was held between March 25 and April 6, 2024.
Karnataka Education Board announced the Karnataka SSLC Examination result on May 9, 2024.
The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held between June 14 and June 21, 2024. Students who appeared in the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results at karresults.nic.in.
-Go to the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
-The home page of the website will show Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link. Cick on that link.
-Enter the details asked to log in.
-Press enter to submit details.
-Check the result and download the page.
-Take out a printout for future reference.