Regular classes will resume in Karnataka for students of standard 6 to 8 from 33 February, state education minister said on Tuesday.

However, in Bengaluru and areas bordering Kerala, only class 8 students will return to schools. Students coming from Kerala will also have to produce a Covid-19 certificate ascertaining that they are not infected.

"Classes for students of standard 6 to 8 to start from 22 Februrary. For schools in Bengaluru district and Kerala border areas, classes for std 8 only will be allowed. Students coming from Kerala will have to produce Covid negative certificate to attend classes," said Karnataka education minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar.

Regular classes for students of 10 and 12 began in the state on 1 January after a gap of nearly seven months.

Karnataka Covid situation

The state reported 368 new Covid-19 cases and 430 discharges on Monday.

According to the Karnataka state health department, the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state is 9,45,638.

The total number of discharges has gone up to 9,27,580 while the active cases stand at 5,772. With two new deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, the toll has gone up to 12,267.

India's total Covid-19 active caseload was 1,39,637 on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry.

