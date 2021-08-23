OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Karnataka to resume physical classes for students from today. Check details

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools and from tomorrow.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes."

"Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," he further added in the tweet.

On August 6, Bommai said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout