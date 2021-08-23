Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Karnataka to resume physical classes for students from today. Check details

Karnataka to resume physical classes for students from today. Check details

Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools
1 min read . 05:59 AM IST Livemint

On August 6, Bommai said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases

In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes."

"Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," he further added in the tweet.

On August 6, Bommai said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

