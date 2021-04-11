Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday assured that the state's University exams will be conducted as per schedule, despite witnessing a surge in COVID cases.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister told ANI, "University exams will be conducted as per schedule. Classes will start as soon as exams are over. There will be no vacation. Initially, online classes will be held and then an option will be given to students to attend offline classes."

The 11-day 'corona curfew' will come into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

Police baton charge people found wandering at public places during night curfew in Kalaburagi.

"Kalaburagi City Police are enforcing the night curfew (between 10 pm & 5 am) very strictly. We request people not to come out without any reason," said DCP Kishore Babu to ANI.

"Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.82 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states", as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

India has scaled another peak in its effort to contain the COVID-19 virus with the administration of more than 100 million (10 crore) vaccines to its citizens. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 as per the provisional report 08:00 pm today.

