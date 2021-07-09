As Covid-19 cases decline in Karnataka, the state government has relaxed several stringent lockdown restrictions. However, a decision on reopening higher educational institutions has not been taken yet.

State deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges.

In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders," he said.

Earlier, the state had asked all vice-chancellors to ensure that all degree college students, who are above 18 years of age, are vaccinated by 7 July.

The beneficiaries were to include students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under chief minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses

"The vaccination drive for the higher education students was initiated on 28 June," Narayan had said after the state started the ‘Marali Collegige’ (back to college) programme.

As per the last update, the Deputy CM said that 65% of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka logged 2,530 new cases of Covid-19 and 62 deaths, pushing the total number of infections to 28,64,868 and toll to 35,663, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 3,344 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,90,453.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 514 new cases and 753 discharges.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.60%, the fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.45%.

With inputs from agencies.

