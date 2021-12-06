The Karnataka government may decide to shut down school, stop exams if required, state minister said amid rising COVID cases among students.

“We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts are of the opinion that there is no problem," state Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh asserted on Monday.

Noting that the Karnataka government is closely monitoring the situation, the minister said that the government will make alternative arrangements with a view to avoid any problem.

"If required we will stop exams. However, the Standard Operating Procedure is maintained very strictly in the exams because we make sitting arrangements maintaining physical distance," Nagesh said.

"There is no need for people to panic because this year we started regular schools after a year of lockdown. In case schools are shut again then it will be difficult to bring back children to the classes," Nagesh said.

Assuring parents, he said education department will take stringent measures in case it is felt that the COVID-19 situation is going to impact children's health.

A large number of students and staff of a medical college in Hubballi-Dharwad tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, pandemic clusters have emerged among students of residential schools in Bengaluru rural, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru.

2 vaccine doses must to enter malls, cinema hall

Meanwhile, amid the fears of Omicron COVID-19 variant, Bengaluru civic body mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated to enter shopping complexes, malls, cinema halls and theatres in the city.

As per the order issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday, owners and managers of such facilities have been instructed to ensure compliance to mask-wearing, social distancing and other COVID appropriate behaviours by the staff and general public at all times.

“They have also been instructed to assign necessary staff for screening and verification of vaccination certificates of staff and all customers and ensure only fully vaccinated are allowed to enter the premises."

These decisions have been taken in view of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, two cases of which were detected in Karnataka.

