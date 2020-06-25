With the rising numbers of covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government decided to hold the class 10 examination from 25 June to July 3 taking all the necessary mesures.

The class 10 exams was delayed after the imposition of nationwide lockdown from March 25.

Today being the first day students were seen arriving at the examination centres to write their School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams.

Students were provided with mask, sanitiser and their temperature was being checked using a temperature gun at the various examination centres.

Principal, St. Joseph's Convent Girls High School said, "464 students writing exam, 20 will sit in one class. 2 rooms for those from containment zones&those who are unwell. Working for last 3 weeks to get everything in place. Ensuring they maintain social distancing, wear mask& sanitise".

About 8,48,203 students are appearing in the exam.

"We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of the children in association with the home department and the health department," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

"This examination is not a prestige issue for the government. This is the challenge we are accepting as our duty," he said. As many as 8,48,203 students would appear for the examination at 2,879 exam centres, education department officials said, adding that each examination hall would have only 18 to 20 students.

According to the education minister, adequate arrangements such as sanitisers and providing of masks have been made at the centres. He requested students to bring with them water bottles from home. For those who fail to bring it, water has been arranged at the centres. Kumar said the police department would handle the safety and security arrangements whereas the health department would take care of sanitising the examination halls.

"We will sanitise the exam halls everyday after the exams are over. In addition to it, every examination centre will have physical education teachers deployed to ensure social distancing among the students," Kumar said.

There would be free buses for students till the examination centres if they show their hall tickets. There would be free bus travel also available for children coming from Kasaragod in Kerala to Sulya in Karnataka from the inter-state border to the exam centres, the minister said. According to him, special sitting arrangements in separate rooms have been made for children with fever where they would be given N95 masks.

The supervisors would also get N95 masks and sanitisers, he added. The minister said the decision to hold exams was taken after getting nod from the Union Home Ministry and the Human Resource Development Ministry.

