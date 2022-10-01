KCET 2022 revised result to be released today; how to check, download result

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised results on its official website of KEA. Know how to check the revised result of KCET 2022
All the students who gave Karnataka Common Entrance Test in June, can check their revised rankings in the KCET on Saturday. The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised results on its official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examinations. The examination body released the provisional answer keys on 22 June. All the engineering aspirants appeared the KCET entrance test on 16 June and 17 June.
“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022", reads the official notification.
Step 2: There will be a result link appearing on its official website. Click on that link. Link will be available as soon as the result will be open for the candidates. Hence, they are required to check the website regularly.
Step 3: Students who have appeared in the examination need to fill their login details and submit them.
Step 4: As soon as the students will submit the entered details, they would be able to see the results on the screen.
Step 5: Students can either download the result or take its print out for future reference.
Every year, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts state level Karnataka Common Entrance Test for the students who wish to pursue engineering in different courses from state colleges. After appearing in the exam, students can enrol in different UG courses Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture etc, on the basis of their rankings. Students can get admission in the government as well as private college after this entrance exam.
KCET Exam 2022
