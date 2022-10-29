KCET 2022: Seat allotment result for Round 1 out, check direct link here

KCET 2022: Seat allotment result for Round 1 out, check direct link here1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
KCET 2022: Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result on its official website---kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority has declared the result for Round 1 of the state CET 2022 seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result on its official website---kea.kar.nic.in.
According to information available on website, the schedule for choice entry and payment will be announced today, October 29, at 11 am. The last date for admission is November 3, before 5.30 pm.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA---kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on KCET 2022 seat allotment result link.
Step 3: Enter login details and submit.
Step 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the page and get a hard copy for future reference.
Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examinations. All the engineering aspirants appeared the KCET entrance test on 16 June and 17 June. The examination body released the provisional answer keys on 22 June.
The revised rankings for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test was released on October 1, 2022, according to official notification.
Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 are advised to check the official website---kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea---for further and updated details.
Every year, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts state level Karnataka Common Entrance Test for the students who wish to pursue engineering in different courses from state colleges. After appearing in the exam, students can enrol in different UG courses Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture etc, on the basis of their rankings. Students can get admission in the government as well as private college after this entrance exam.
