Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 14:52:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,525.65 2.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.65 0.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.95 -0.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.45 -0.67%
Business News/ Education / News/  KCET 2024 Admit Cards Released: Step-by-step guide on how to download and important reminders
BackBack

KCET 2024 Admit Cards Released: Step-by-step guide on how to download and important reminders

Livemint

KCET 2024 Admit Cards: The Karnataka Examinations Authority released the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2024. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the authority's website. The test will be held on April 18 and 19.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be conducted on April 18 and 19.Premium
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be conducted on April 18 and 19.

KCET 2024 Admit Cards: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) available for download. Eligible candidates who applied for KCET can now access their hall tickets through the authority's official website.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Board exams for academic year 2023-24 to end tomorrow; details here

The KCET will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. To avoid scheduling conflicts with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, the KEA has adjusted the KCET dates. This ensures that candidates can focus solely on their KCET preparation.

Also Read | CTET 2024: Registration ends today, candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in for CBSE CTET July exam

For Horanadu and Kannadiga applicants, a separate Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20 at designated centres in Bangalore, Belagavi, and Mangalore.

Also Read | JEE Main 2024 Session 2: NTA releases admit cards, guidelines for April 4, 5 and 6 exams. Details here

Here's how to download your KCET 2024 admit card:

Also Read | Jamia Millia Islamia University postpones 2024 entrance exams to after Lok Sabha elections. Check new dates here

Double-check all information on the admit card, including your name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. Ensure everything is accurate.

If there are no errors, download and print a copy of the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre as it serves as proof of your candidature and allows you to enter the examination hall.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App