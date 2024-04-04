KCET 2024 Admit Cards: The Karnataka Examinations Authority released the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2024. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the authority's website. The test will be held on April 18 and 19.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) available for download. Eligible candidates who applied for KCET can now access their hall tickets through the authority's official website.

The KCET will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. To avoid scheduling conflicts with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, the KEA has adjusted the KCET dates. This ensures that candidates can focus solely on their KCET preparation.

For Horanadu and Kannadiga applicants, a separate Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20 at designated centres in Bangalore, Belagavi, and Mangalore.

Here's how to download your KCET 2024 admit card:

Visit the official KEA website for KCET: www.kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Locate the ‘Admit Card/Hall Ticket’ section on the homepage or navigation menu and click on it.

Carefully enter your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

Submit the information, and your KCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Double-check all information on the admit card, including your name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. Ensure everything is accurate.

If there are no errors, download and print a copy of the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre as it serves as proof of your candidature and allows you to enter the examination hall.

