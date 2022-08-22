KCET Document Verification 2022 begins. Here's link, shift, date, time other details2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- The KCET Document Verification process for 2022 has been scheduled to begin on 22 August and the window will remain open till 7 September.
The process of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Document Verification for 2022 has officially been started by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the official websites-- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The process has begun on 22 August, 2022.
The KEA has also announced the KCET Document Verification 2022 dates on the official website. All details regarding the process of document verification is also available on the websites.
The KCET Document Verification process for 2022 has been scheduled to begin on 22 August and the window will remain open till 7 September. Candidates taking the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 are advised to check the official website for further and updated details. They should complete the document verification on time and carry all the important documents on the verification date.
The KCET document verification will be conducted in three shifts each day. the KEA will conduct the verification of 5000 candidates in each day till the last rank is covered.
According to the KCET Document Verification 2022 schedule, the candidates who are in ranks 1-1800 will verify their documents on the first day, that is in the morning shift which will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am.
The second shift of the document verification process will be conducted from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm for candidates who secured ranks between 1801-3600.
During the afternoon shift, which is from 2 pm onwards, the candidates with ranks 3601-5000 will complete their KCET Document Verification 2022.
Candidates are advised to visit the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to gather more information.
Every candidate should make sure they carry the following documents during their KCET Document Verification 2022, otherwise the process will remain incomplete.
-KCET 2022 application form
-KCET 2022 admission ticket
-SSLC or Class 10 pass result
-2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet
-7 years of study certificates from Class 1 to 12 (including either Class 10 or 12)
-Caste/caste income certificate
