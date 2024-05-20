Hello User
KCET Result 2024 LIVE updates: Karnataka UGCET result likely to be declared today on kea.kar.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
KCET Result 2024 LIVE updates: The KEA is likely to announce the KCET result today on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET result 2024

KCET Result 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results on Monday (May 20). The KCET exam was held in April and the authority released the results earlier this month. Candidates can check the KCET result on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Check all the LIVE updates on KCET 2024 results here:

20 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST KCET 2024 result: Entrance exam dates

The entrance test for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19. The Kannada Language exam happened on April 20.

The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened from April 30 to May 7.

20 May 2024, 08:56 AM IST KCET 2024: Where to check result

The KCET 2024 result can be checked on the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

