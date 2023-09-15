Kedaara picks stake in Orchids schools owner2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Kedaara Capital has been active throughout this week. On Monday, it announced an investment of $229 million (around ₹1,900 crore) in fintech-focussed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Perfios Software Solutions.
New Delhi: Homegrown private equity player Kedaara Capital has struck another large bet, days after making one of its largest transactions in recent times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message